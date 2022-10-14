Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Accolade worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Accolade by 1,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

