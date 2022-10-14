Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Cut to €15.50

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

