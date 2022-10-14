Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Down 4.3%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 59,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 538,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

