Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.