Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Up 2.7%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 8,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 542,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADEA shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.88.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

