Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ACET opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Analyst Recommendations for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

