Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACET opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

