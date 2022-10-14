adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, October 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €113.12 ($115.43) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.63. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.