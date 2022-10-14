Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.04. 32,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.57 and a 200 day moving average of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $426.74.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

