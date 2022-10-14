ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

