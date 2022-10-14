ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
