Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00009022 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $55.74 million and $1.16 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,761 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

