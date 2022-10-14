Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,340,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

