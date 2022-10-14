Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given New €1,500.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,116.43.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

