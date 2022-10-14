Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of AOIFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,032. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

