Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.7%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

