AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.69.
AGCO Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE AGCO traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 15,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,098. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.
Insider Transactions at AGCO
In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
