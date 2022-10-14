Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Trading Up 3.3%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agent Information Software (AIFS)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.