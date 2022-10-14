Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.