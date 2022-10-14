agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.5%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.74. 36,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,544,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,099.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,444,158 shares of company stock worth $278,834,638 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1,347.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $512,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

