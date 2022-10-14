AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

AGNC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,023,476. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

