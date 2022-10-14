Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,796. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

