Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.72.

APD traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,796. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

