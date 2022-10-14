Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGI. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.55 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

