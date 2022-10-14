Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 6.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $252.36 and last traded at $255.21. 26,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,258,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.22. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

