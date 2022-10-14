Albertsons Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

