Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 11,303 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 130,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

