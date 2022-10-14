Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 96.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 99,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.61. 56,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

