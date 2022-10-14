Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.81. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

