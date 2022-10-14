Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,568 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

