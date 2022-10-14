Albion Financial Group UT Buys 4,308 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 152,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

