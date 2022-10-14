Albion Financial Group UT Has $13.63 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.48. 20,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,975. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

