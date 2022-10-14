Albion Financial Group UT Has $5.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.91. 34,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,004. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

