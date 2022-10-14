Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

