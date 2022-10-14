Albion Financial Group UT Sells 395 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.94. 66,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.