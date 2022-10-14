Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,688 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,054. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.