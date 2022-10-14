Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90.43 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $90.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,248,613,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,018,097,596 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

