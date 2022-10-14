Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. 286,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,409,894. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

