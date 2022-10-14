Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 15th

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4275 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.