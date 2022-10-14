Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

