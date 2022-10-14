Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alliant Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.
About Alliant Energy
