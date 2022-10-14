Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Allianz Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €2.12 ($2.16) on Friday, hitting €166.46 ($169.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,030,787 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €187.34. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

