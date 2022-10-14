Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APYRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

