Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

ALLY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 117,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

