Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,192 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.94.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.13. 3,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

