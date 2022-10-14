Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.