Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.29. 333,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

