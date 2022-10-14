Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.46.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 2,017,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.