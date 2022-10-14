Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

ASPS stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.