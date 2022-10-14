Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
ASPS stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
