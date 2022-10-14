Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in September

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.0 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of Altium stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

