Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 75,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,473. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

