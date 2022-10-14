Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Amdocs worth $34,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.15. 9,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,491. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

