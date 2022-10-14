America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

ATAX opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America First Multifamily Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Natixis bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

